أخبار عاجلة

مساء dmc - وزير التجارة والصناعة يتحدث مع الوفد المصري عن التأثير الاقتصادي لزيارة الرئيس السيسي -
رئيس الوزراء الصربي يعلن فوزه في انتخابات الرئاسة -
7 تصريحات X 24 ساعة -
مساء dmc - مستشار صندوق النقد الدولي السابق يوضح أهمية لقاء الرئيس السيسي برئيس البنك الدولي -
مساء الأنوار: سليماني كوليبالي .. معشوق جماهير الأهلي الجديد -
حول العالم في 24 ساعة -
أهالي القرنة يجمعون 200 ألف جنيه لصالح مستشفى الأورام بالأقصر (صور) -
نيمار يحقق رقما قياسيا جديدا مع برشلونة -
مساء dmc - د/ عبد المنعم المشاط: الوضع الإقليمي يحتم على الولايات المتحدة أن تبحث عن شريك قوي -
مساء الأنوار: مدحت شلبي يتغزل في كيان نادي الزمالك ويرد بقوة على الشائعات الموجهة له -
  1. شبكة عيون الإخبارية
  2. الارشيف
  3. هو وهى
  4. موضة
  5. سيدتي

نشرة الموضة: مشاهدات "سيدتي نت" من New York Fashion Week

Google+ Print
نشرة الموضة: مشاهدات "سيدتي نت" من New York Fashion Week نشرة الموضة: مشاهدات "سيدتي نت" من New York Fashion Week

الأربعاء 11-09-2013 15:18

  • View the full image1378892452_1378892724233095900.jpg

    اختتم Naeem Khan عرضة في أسبوع الموضة نيويورك بفستان عروس جميل

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103112000.jpg

    لوك العارضات خلف الكواليس من عرض Oscar de la Renta

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111700.jpg

    عرض أخّاذ للمصممة المبدعة ريم عكرا

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103110800.jpg

    الوان جميلة وتصاميم أخاذة في أسبوع لموضة نيويورك من المصمم Oscar de la Renta

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111900.jpg

    قدمت المصممة Tory Burch مجموعة جميلة مستوحاة من أناقة الستينات

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113112700.jpg

    من عرض Oscar de la Renta في أسبوع الموضة نيويورك

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113113000.jpg

    نظرة خلف الكواليس من عرض المصممة العالمية ريم عكرا

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111000.jpg

    اوسكار دي لا رينتا قدّم أجمل عروض أسبوع الموضة في نيويورك

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111600.jpg

    صور مباشرة من عرض Phillip Lim

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103110400.jpg

    العارضات يخضعن لجلسات طلاء اظافر خلف كواليس عرض المصممة Jenny Packham

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113112800.jpg

    من عرض Oscar de la Renta

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103110600.jpg

    العارضة Joan Smalls تعرض واحد من أجمل تصاميم Donna Karan

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103112300.jpg

    مجموعة ساحرة من المصمم اوسكار دي لا رينتا قدمها لنا في أسبوع الموضة

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111200.jpg

    تجهيز العارضات لعرض أزياء ريم عكرا

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111400.jpg

    تصاميم فخمة رائعة في عرض Naeem Khan

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113112400.jpg

    مجموعة غايه في الأناقة من Badgley Mischka

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111500.jpg

    تلاعبت المصممة Vera Wang بألوان مشرقه كالأزرق والأصفر بالإضافه للأسود.

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103110900.jpg

    الوان صيفية منعشة شاهدناها في عرض Jcrew

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113112600.jpg

    مكياج عارضات اوسكار دي لا رينتا بالتعاون مع خبراء Revlon

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111800.jpg

    عرضت قبل دقائق مجموعة المصمم Naeem Khan في أسبوع الموضة

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113113100.jpg

    قصة البيبلوم ستضل دارجة لموسم الصيف المقبل فقد شاهدناها في عرض Phillip Lim

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103112100.jpg

    لوك العرضات الناعم في عرض Naeem Khan بظفيرة جميلة

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113112900.jpg

    من عرض المصممة المبدعة ريم عكرا

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103110700.jpg

    المصممة ريم عكرا خلف الكواليس

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103110500.jpg

    Joan Smalls تفتتحان وتختتمان عرض المصمم Oscar de la Renta

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076113112500.jpg

    مكياج جميل من خبراء mac لعارضات Badgley Mischka

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111300.jpg

    تسريحة شعر عارضات Vera Wang

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103112200.jpg

    مجموعة رائعة من Tommy Hilfiger

  • View the full image1378892452_1378893076103111100.jpg

    بدأت التحضيرات خلف الكواليس لعرض المصممة البريطانية Jenny Packham

الرياض - خلود أحمد

كنا نتطلّع لعروض معيّنة في أسبوع نيويورك للموضة قبل بدايته منها عروض كل من : Phillip Lim, Vera Wang, Oscar de la Renta وبالتأكيد المصممة اللبنانيّة ريم عكرا . وقد شاهدنا هذه العروض في اليومين الخامس والسادس من أيام أسبوع الموضة في نيويورك.
تحرص سيدتي نت على متابعة العروض أولاً بأول على الشبكات الإجتماعيّة مثل : Twitter و Instagram .شاهدي ما شاركنا به متابعاتنا في اليومين الماضيين ولا تترددي في الإنضمام إلينا على هاشتاغ #سيدتي_نت وحسابات الشبكات الإجتماعيّة .
Twitter @sayidatyazya
Instagram @Sayidatynet

إعلان - Ads إعلان - Ads شبكةعيونالإخبارية

سيدتي