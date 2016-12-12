ديو غنائي يجمع تايلور سويفت وزين مالك

طُرِحَ ديو غنائي يجمع النجمة العالمية تايلور سويفت Taylor Swift بصديقها نجم فريق "One Direction" السابق النجم زين مالك Zayn Malik.

وتحمل الأغنية إسم Don’t Wanna Live Forever وهي من فيلم Fifty Shades Darker الذي سيعرض في 10 فبراير 2017 .

وقد نشرت النجمة الأغنية، المتوفرة حالياً على متجر iTunes ، على صفحتها الخاصة في موقع انستقرام.

وهذه هي كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1: ZAYN]

Been sitting eyes wide open behind these four walls, hoping you'd call

It's just a cruel existence like there's no point hoping at all

[Pre-Chorus 1: ZAYN]

Baby, baby, I feel crazy, up all night, all night and every day

Give me something, oh, but you say nothing

What is happening to me?

[Chorus: ZAYN]

I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain

And I don't wanna fit wherever

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

[Verse 2: Taylor Swift]

I'm sitting eyes wide open and I got one thing stuck in my mind

Wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life

[Pre-Chorus 2: Taylor Swift]

Baby, baby, I feel crazy, up all night, all night and every day

I gave you something, but you gave me nothing

What is happening to me?

[Chorus: ZAYN & (Taylor Swift)]

I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain

And I don't wanna fit (fit, babe) wherever (wherever)

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & ZAYN]

I've been looking sad in all the nicest places

Baby, baby, I feel crazy

I see you around in all these empty faces

All night, all night and every day

I've been looking sad in all the nicest places

Give me something, oh, but you say nothing

Now I'm in a cab, I tell 'em where your place is

What is happening to me?

[Chorus: ZAYN]

I don't wanna live forever, 'cause I know I'll be living in vain

And I don't wanna fit wherever

I just wanna keep calling your name until you come back home

