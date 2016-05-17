تعرّفي على الحجر الأخضر من Amulette de Cartier مع خلود العلي

In the rich collection of jewelry that bears the name "Omulet de Cartier" Amulette de Cartier, produces a reliable house "Cartier" Cartier French-honored designs bearing the smoothness and sophistication makes it a dream for every young woman. A group of three charming colors, highlight in these pages on the green stone and identify more with the advertising face for this group immortality Ms. Ali.

1-Takbrenna What about your role with the «Cartier»?

In fact, I represent the face of the advertising group "Omulet" Amulette of the new "Cartier" Cartier . I am very happy with this role.

2. What does it mean for you the color of the stone that Tmthleenh?

I represent the green stone, a stone preferred; it reflects the nature and beauty. It also represents the woman's personality and lively activity and optimism ...

3. What jewelry mean to you in general?

Jewelry of the key elements in women 's views. They increase the well - being and elegance, and leave a distinctive aesthetic touch them. For me, I tend to choose jewelry with a soft and simple designs , such as those offered by "Omulet" Amulette group.

4. What about your relationship Takbrenna range Amulette?

Like all her designs, they are very practical and soft, they can be adorned by women in the various events. Vqtaha worthy views of either daily or evening, official or event.

5. What is the piece dearest to your heart in this group?

Adore contracts offered by this group, specifically the long and soft decades. They stand out remarkably in view of Gulf women in particular, as they appear from above abaya seems utmost beauty.

6. What do you like most in a sign «Cartier»?

«Cartier» Cartier is a sign of a very prestigious and upscale. The rich history of craftsmanship and creativity, and is adept at providing everything you need women 's luxurious and feminine views. I consider that the cut "Cartier" Cartier is the need (Must Have) in jewelry set each lady.

7. What is a piece of jewelry that you can not do without?

Ring, very fine design, and contracts. The contract primarily in Atalalta even if not visible.

8. What is the favorite stone for you?

Green stone, he also said, reflects the vitality and joy. Although I tend to dark colors by nature, Green Vahadjr increases the recovery of views.

9. What is your advice in fashion and jewelry world to your followers?

I advise every woman acquisition of jewelry and decorate their debut, as they touch luxury and elegance unmatched. And choose the fashion they deserve and her personality and her body, even though I was impressed by views of others, they can be inspired by them, but in the end it is appropriate option is.

To know the scenes of filming .. every detail reflects the well-being of this group.