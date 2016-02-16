الفائزون في حفل توزيع جوائز غرامي 2016
جرى بالأمس حفل توزيع جوائز الغرامي Grammy Awards ، أأعرق المكافآت الموسيقية الأمريكية، بنسختها الـ58، مباشرة على قناة CBS، من Staples Center في لوس أنجلوس، ليكون أكبر حفل موسيقي لهذا العام يُبثّ على الهواء، وقام بتقديمه جايمس تود سميث James Todd Smith المعروف بـ LL Cool J.
- فاز إد شيران Ed Sheeran بجائزة أغنية العام
- فاز كندريك لامار Kendrick Lamar بخمس جوائز
- فازت تايلور سويفت Taylor Swiftبجائزة أفضل ألبوم بوب وجائزة ألبوم العام 1989.
- فاز جاستن بيبر Justin Bieber بجائزة أفضل تسجيل راقص عن أغنية Where Are U Now ، بالتعاون مع سكريلكس Skrillex و ديبلو Diplo
- فاز ميغان ترينور Meghan Trainor بجائزة أفضل فنان جديد
- فاز ألاباما شايك Alabama Shakes بجائزة أفضل أداء روك
-أطلق على ليونيل ريتشي Lionel Richie اسم الـ MusiCares العام
- فاز كريس ستابلتون Chris Stapleton بجائزة أفضل ألبوم للمسافر.
اللائجة الكاملة للفائزين في حفل توزيع جوائز غرامي 2016
Record of the Year
Really Love, D’Angelo & The Vanguard
Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran
Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd
Blank Space, Taylor Swift
Album of the Year
Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes
To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar
Traveller, Chris Stapleton
1989, Taylor Swift
Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Alright, Kendrick Lamar
Blank Space, Taylor Swift
Girl Crush, Little Big Town
See You Again, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Vocal Album
Piece By Piece, Kelly Clarkson
Before This World, James Taylor
Uptown Special, Mark Ronson
How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful,, Florence + The Machine
1989, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
Heartbeat Song, Kelly Clarkson
Love Me Like You Do, Ellie Goulding
Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran
Blank Space, Taylor Swift
Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ship To Wreck, Florence + The Machine
Sugar, Maroon 5
Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars
Bad Blood, Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar
See You Again, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth
Best New Artist
Courtney Barnett
James Bay
Sam Hunt
Tori Kelly
Meghan Trainor
Best Dance Recording
We’re All We Need, Above & Beyond Featuring Zoë Johnston
Go, The Chemical Brothers
Never Catch Me, Flying Lotus featuring Kendrick Lamar
Runaway (U & I), Galantis
Where Are Ü Now, Skrillex And Diplo With Justin Bieber
Best R&B Performance
If I Don’t Have You, Tamar Braxton
Rise Up, Andra Day
Breathing Underwater, Hiatus Kaiyote
Planes, Jeremih Featuring J. Cole
Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey), The Weeknd
Best Rap Performance
Apparently, J. Cole
Back To Back, Drake
Trap Queen, Fetty Wap
Alright, Kendrick Lamar
Truffle Butter, Nicki Minaj featuring Drake & Lil Wayne
All Day, Kanye West featuring Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney
Best Rap/Song Collaboration
One Man Can Change The World, Big Sean featuring Kanye West & John Legend
Glory, Common & John Legend
Classic Man, Jidenna Featuring Roman GianArthur
These Walls, Kendrick Lamar featuring Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat
Only, Nicki Minaj featuring Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown
Best Rap Song
All Day, Kanye West
Alright, Kendrick Lamar
Energy, Drake
Glory, Common & John Legen
Trap Queen, Fetty Wap
Best Rap Album
2014 Forest Hills Drive, J. Cole
Compton, Dr. Dre
If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Drake
To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar
The Pinkprint, Nicki Minaj
Best Rock Performance
Don't Wanna Fight, Alabama Shakes
What Kind Of Man, Florence & The Machine
Something From Nothing, Foo Fighters
Ex's & Oh's, Elle King
Moaning Lisa Smile, Wolf Alice
Best Country Solo Performance
Burning House, Cam
Traveller, Chris Stapleton
Little Toy Gun, Carrie Underwood
John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16, Keith Urban
Chances Are, Lee Ann Womack
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Stay A Little Longer, Brothers Osborne
If I Needed You, Joey+Rory
The Driver, Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay
Girl Crush, Little Big Town
Lonely Tonight, Blake Shelton featuring Ashley Monroe
Best Country Song
Chances Are, Hayes Carll, songwriter (Lee Ann Womack)
Diamond Rings And Old Barstools, Barry Dean, Luke Laird & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Tim McGraw)
Girl Crush, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town)
Hold My Hand, Brandy Clark & Mark Stephen Jones, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
Traveller, Chris Stapleton, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album
Montevallo, Sam Hunt
Pain Killer, Little Big Town
The Blade, Ashley Monroe
Pageant Material, Kacey Musgraves
Traveller, Chris Stapleton
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Empire: Season 1
Fifty Shades Of Grey
Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me
Pitch Perfect 2
Selma
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)
Glory
Love Me Like You Do
See You Again
Til It Happens To You
Best Music Video
LSD, A$AP Rocky
I Feel Love (Every Million Miles), The Dead Weather
Alright, Kendrick Lamar
Bad Blood, Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar
Freedom, Pharrell Williams
Best Musical Theater Album
An American In Paris
Fun Home
Hamilton
The King And I
Something Rotten!
