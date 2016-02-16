الفائزون في حفل توزيع جوائز غرامي 2016

جرى بالأمس حفل توزيع جوائز الغرامي Grammy Awards ، أأعرق المكافآت الموسيقية الأمريكية، بنسختها الـ58، مباشرة على قناة CBS، من Staples Center في لوس أنجلوس، ليكون أكبر حفل موسيقي لهذا العام يُبثّ على الهواء، وقام بتقديمه جايمس تود سميث James Todd Smith المعروف بـ LL Cool J.

- فاز إد شيران Ed Sheeran بجائزة أغنية العام

- فاز كندريك لامار Kendrick Lamar بخمس جوائز

- فازت تايلور سويفت Taylor Swiftبجائزة أفضل ألبوم بوب وجائزة ألبوم العام 1989.

- فاز جاستن بيبر Justin Bieber بجائزة أفضل تسجيل راقص عن أغنية Where Are U Now ، بالتعاون مع سكريلكس Skrillex و ديبلو Diplo

- فاز ميغان ترينور Meghan Trainor بجائزة أفضل فنان جديد

- فاز ألاباما شايك Alabama Shakes بجائزة أفضل أداء روك

-أطلق على ليونيل ريتشي Lionel Richie اسم الـ MusiCares العام

- فاز كريس ستابلتون Chris Stapleton بجائزة أفضل ألبوم للمسافر.

اللائجة الكاملة للفائزين في حفل توزيع جوائز غرامي 2016

Record of the Year

Really Love, D’Angelo & The Vanguard

Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd

Blank Space, Taylor Swift

Album of the Year

Sound & Color, Alabama Shakes

To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar

Traveller, Chris Stapleton

1989, Taylor Swift

Beauty Behind The Madness, The Weeknd

Song of the Year

Alright, Kendrick Lamar

Blank Space, Taylor Swift

Girl Crush, Little Big Town

See You Again, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Vocal Album

Piece By Piece, Kelly Clarkson

Before This World, James Taylor

Uptown Special, Mark Ronson

How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful,, Florence + The Machine

1989, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Heartbeat Song, Kelly Clarkson

Love Me Like You Do, Ellie Goulding

Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

Blank Space, Taylor Swift

Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ship To Wreck, Florence + The Machine

Sugar, Maroon 5

Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

Bad Blood, Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar

See You Again, Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth

Best New Artist

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor

Best Dance Recording

We’re All We Need, Above & Beyond Featuring Zoë Johnston

Go, The Chemical Brothers

Never Catch Me, Flying Lotus featuring Kendrick Lamar

Runaway (U & I), Galantis

Where Are Ü Now, Skrillex And Diplo With Justin Bieber

Best R&B Performance

If I Don’t Have You, Tamar Braxton

Rise Up, Andra Day

Breathing Underwater, Hiatus Kaiyote

Planes, Jeremih Featuring J. Cole

Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey), The Weeknd

Best Rap Performance

Apparently, J. Cole

Back To Back, Drake

Trap Queen, Fetty Wap

Alright, Kendrick Lamar

Truffle Butter, Nicki Minaj featuring Drake & Lil Wayne

All Day, Kanye West featuring Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney

Best Rap/Song Collaboration

One Man Can Change The World, Big Sean featuring Kanye West & John Legend

Glory, Common & John Legend

Classic Man, Jidenna Featuring Roman GianArthur

These Walls, Kendrick Lamar featuring Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat

Only, Nicki Minaj featuring Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown

Best Rap Song

All Day, Kanye West

Alright, Kendrick Lamar

Energy, Drake

Glory, Common & John Legen

Trap Queen, Fetty Wap

Best Rap Album

2014 Forest Hills Drive, J. Cole

Compton, Dr. Dre

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, Drake

To Pimp A Butterfly, Kendrick Lamar

The Pinkprint, Nicki Minaj

Best Rock Performance

Don't Wanna Fight, Alabama Shakes

What Kind Of Man, Florence & The Machine

Something From Nothing, Foo Fighters

Ex's & Oh's, Elle King

Moaning Lisa Smile, Wolf Alice

Best Country Solo Performance

Burning House, Cam

Traveller, Chris Stapleton

Little Toy Gun, Carrie Underwood

John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16, Keith Urban

Chances Are, Lee Ann Womack

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Stay A Little Longer, Brothers Osborne

If I Needed You, Joey+Rory

The Driver, Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay

Girl Crush, Little Big Town

Lonely Tonight, Blake Shelton featuring Ashley Monroe

Best Country Song

Chances Are, Hayes Carll, songwriter (Lee Ann Womack)

Diamond Rings And Old Barstools, Barry Dean, Luke Laird & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Tim McGraw)

Girl Crush, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Hold My Hand, Brandy Clark & Mark Stephen Jones, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

Traveller, Chris Stapleton, songwriter (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

Montevallo, Sam Hunt

Pain Killer, Little Big Town

The Blade, Ashley Monroe

Pageant Material, Kacey Musgraves

Traveller, Chris Stapleton

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Empire: Season 1

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me

Pitch Perfect 2

Selma

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)

Glory

Love Me Like You Do

See You Again

Til It Happens To You

Best Music Video

LSD, A$AP Rocky

I Feel Love (Every Million Miles), The Dead Weather

Alright, Kendrick Lamar

Bad Blood, Taylor Swift featuring Kendrick Lamar

Freedom, Pharrell Williams

Best Musical Theater Album

An American In Paris

Fun Home

Hamilton

The King And I

Something Rotten!

