أخبار عاجلة

إصابة 31 شخصا جراء تصادم قطارين غرب موسكو -
جيجز يوجه نصيحة للنني.. ويتحدث عن ميزة «المحمدي» -
أسعار العملات اليوم الأحد 9 إبريل 2017 في بنك مصر -
بالفيديو| وزير التعليم للمعلمين: «تظلم وأنت شغال مش وأنت مضرب» -
فيديو| حارس يتحدث عن تعاطي مخدرات وإقامة علاقات جنسية في دار مسنين -
فيديو| فرغلي: «التأمين الصحي اتخصخص.. ولو باعونا كان أحسن» -
الأطباء يضربون عن العمل بمستشفى إدفو في أسوان -
فيديو| شاب يعاكس مذيعة على الهواء.. وترد: «ابعتلنا صورتك» -
سعر الريال السعودي اليوم الأحد 9 إبريل 2017 بالبنوك والسوق السوداء -
سعر الحديد والأسمنت اليوم الأحد 9/4/2017 وارتفاع في سعر الأسمنت -
  1. شبكة عيون الإخبارية
  2. الارشيف
  3. مصر
  4. سياسية
  5. مصر 365

"مارك زوكر بيرج": دور "فيس بوك" فى مواجهة فيرس "زيكا" هو رفع الوعى

Google+ Print
"مارك زوكر بيرج": دور "فيس بوك" فى مواجهة فيرس "زيكا" هو رفع الوعى "مارك زوكر بيرج": دور "فيس بوك" فى مواجهة فيرس "زيكا" هو رفع الوعى
كشف مارك زوكر بيرج مؤسس التواصل الاجتماعى "فيس بوك"، عن أن شبكة التواصل الاجتماعى قامت بتوقيع شراكة مع مؤسسة غير ربحية فى البرازيل تعرف بـAbrasco Divulga ، وذلك لمكافحة فايرس "زيكا".

وقال مارك فى تدوينه له على حسابه الرسمى على "فيس بوك"، "نحن كمجتمع فيس بوك يمكننا مكافحة فيروس زيكا من خلال رفع الوعى"، موضحاً أن هذا التعاون يأتى كجزء من جهود شبكة التواصل لنشر الوعى فى جميع أنحاء أمريكا اللاتينية.

وأضاف، أن "فيروس زيكا قد انتشر فى أكثر من 20 دولة، ويعد واحد من أكبر التحديات التى تواجه الصحة العامة فى الوقت الحالى، خاصة بالنسبة للنساء الحوامل الذين يصابون بالفيروس، والذى يؤدى فى النهاية إلى تلف أدمغة أطفالهن، حيث يتم نقل الفيروس من خلال البعوض ولا توجد أى أدوية لعلاج أو طريقة لمنع الفيروس حتى الآن، لذا فإن الشئ الأكثر أهمية هو تجنب لدغات البعوض".

">

As a community, we can help fight the Zika virus by raising awareness. Facebook has partnered with the non-profit Abrasco Divulga in Brazil as part of an effort we'll also roll out across Latin America.The Zika virus has spread to more than 20 countries and is one of the biggest public health challenges right now. For pregnant women who get the virus, it has been linked to brain damage for their babies.The virus is carried by mosquitoes. There are no medicines to treat or prevent the virus yet, so right now the most important thing is to try to avoid mosquito bites. Here is a video from our campaign that we hope provides valuable information to expectant mothers. You can find more advice here: http://www.who.int/csr/disease/zika/

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, 2 February 2016

إعلان - Ads إعلان - Ads شبكةعيونالإخبارية

مصر 365

    الكلمات الدلائليه
مواضيع متعلقة
تفاصيل تطوير المناهج الدراسية| إعادة النظر في الكتب .. وتفعيل شبكة بنك المعرفة

تفاصيل تطوير المناهج الدراسية| إعادة النظر في الكتب .. وتفعيل شبكة بنك المعرفة

7 خطوات لتأمين شبكة واي-فاي في المنزل

7 خطوات لتأمين شبكة واي-فاي في المنزل