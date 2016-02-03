"مارك زوكر بيرج": دور "فيس بوك" فى مواجهة فيرس "زيكا" هو رفع الوعى

وقال مارك فى تدوينه له على حسابه الرسمى على "فيس بوك"، "نحن كمجتمع فيس بوك يمكننا مكافحة فيروس زيكا من خلال رفع الوعى"، موضحاً أن هذا التعاون يأتى كجزء من جهود شبكة التواصل لنشر الوعى فى جميع أنحاء أمريكا اللاتينية.

وأضاف، أن "فيروس زيكا قد انتشر فى أكثر من 20 دولة، ويعد واحد من أكبر التحديات التى تواجه الصحة العامة فى الوقت الحالى، خاصة بالنسبة للنساء الحوامل الذين يصابون بالفيروس، والذى يؤدى فى النهاية إلى تلف أدمغة أطفالهن، حيث يتم نقل الفيروس من خلال البعوض ولا توجد أى أدوية لعلاج أو طريقة لمنع الفيروس حتى الآن، لذا فإن الشئ الأكثر أهمية هو تجنب لدغات البعوض".

As a community, we can help fight the Zika virus by raising awareness. Facebook has partnered with the non-profit Abrasco Divulga in Brazil as part of an effort we'll also roll out across Latin America.The Zika virus has spread to more than 20 countries and is one of the biggest public health challenges right now. For pregnant women who get the virus, it has been linked to brain damage for their babies.The virus is carried by mosquitoes. There are no medicines to treat or prevent the virus yet, so right now the most important thing is to try to avoid mosquito bites. Here is a video from our campaign that we hope provides valuable information to expectant mothers. You can find more advice here: http://www.who.int/csr/disease/zika/