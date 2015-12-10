مؤسس فيس بوك يعلن تضامنه مع المسلمين ..ويؤكد: يضطهدون بسبب أخرين

أعلن مارك زوكربيرج مؤسس موقع التواصل الاجتماعى فيس بوك،دعمه للمسلمين فى أمريكا وحول العالم، مشيرا إلى أن المسلمين نالوا كما من الكراهية بعد تفجيرات باريس، وأنهم يضطهدون بسبب أفعال الآخرين.

وأضاف مؤسس فيس بوك، فى تدوينه له على حسابه فيس بوك، أن والده علمه كيهودى أن يقف ضد الهجمات على جميع الطوائف حتى لو كان الهجوم ليس ضده، فالهجوم على حرية أى شخص سيضر الجميع.

وأكد زوكربيرج لكل مسلم أن قائد فيس بوك دائما يرحب به، وأنهم سيقاتلون من أجل حماية حقوقه وخلق بيئة سلمية وأمنة له، مشيرا إلى أن إنجاب طفل يعطينا الكثير من الأمل، ولكن لا يجب أن نجعل الكراهية من البعض تخضعنا للسخرية.

>"I want to add my voice in support of Muslims in our community and around the world.

After the Paris attacks and hate this week, I can only imagine the fear Muslims feel that they will be persecuted for the actions of others.

As a Jew, my parents taught me that we must stand up against attacks on all communities. Even if an attack isn't against you today, in time attacks on freedom for anyone will hurt everyone.

If you're a Muslim in this community, as the leader of Facebook I want you to know that you are always welcome here and that we will fight to protect your rights and create a peaceful and safe environment for you.

Having a child has given us so much hope, but the hate of some can make it easy to succumb to cynicism. We must not lose hope. As long as we stand together and see the good in each other, we can build a better world for all people"



>