فيديو لأمريكيات يرتدين الحجاب تضامناً مع مسلمة معتدى عليها فى بلومنجتون

Women gather at Bloomington cafe where Muslim woman was attacked, wearing scarves to show support & solidarity. MORE Fox 59 WXIN Indianapolis 10 & 11 tonight.Previous coverage: http://go.fox59.com/1Xg4E9Hhttp://go.fox59.com/1Xp52CN

‎Posted by Jill Glavan on‎ 23 أكتوبر، 2015