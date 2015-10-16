الجميلي إلى المرتبة 11

أحمد الجميلي
صدر قرار وزير الشؤون البلدية والقروية م. عبد اللطيف آل الشيخ بترقية الاستاذ أحمد بن مطني المنيجل الجميلي مدير الشؤون الادارية والمالية ببلدية محافظة رفحاء إلى المرتبة الحادية عشرة.
