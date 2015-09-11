أخبار عاجلة

المخيمر إلى الحادية عشرة

خالد المخيمر

    صدر قرار وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية د. ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي بترقية خالد بن ناصر المخيمر إلى المرتبة الحادية عشرة في وزارة الشؤون الاجتماعية - وكالة الضمان الاجتماعي.

