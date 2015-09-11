المخيمر إلى الحادية عشرة

خالد المخيمر
صدر قرار وزير الشؤون الاجتماعية د. ماجد بن عبدالله القصبي بترقية خالد بن ناصر المخيمر إلى المرتبة الحادية عشرة في وزارة الشؤون الاجتماعية - وكالة الضمان الاجتماعي.
