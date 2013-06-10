مسرحية Kinky Boots تحصد حصة الأسد في حفل "طوني"

حصلت مسرحية Kinky Boots على حصة الأسد في حفل توزيع جوائز "طوني" المسرحيّة، حيث فازت بستّ جوائز.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكيّة أنّ مسرحية "Kinky Boots" فازت بـ6 جوائز، بينها "أفضل مسرحيّة موسيقيّة للموسم"، وأفضل "ممثل رئيسيّ في مسرحيّة موسيقيّة"، للممثل بيلي بورتر، في حفلة توزيع جوائز "طوني" السابعة والستين الذي أقيم الأحد في مطعم كورال بساحة "تايمز سكوير" في نيويورك.
وجاءت قائمة الفائزين كالتالي:
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: Kinky Boots.
Best Revival of a Play: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Best Revival of a Musical: Pippin.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Tracy Letts, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Best Performance by an Actress in Leading Role in a Play: Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Billy Porter, Kinky Boots.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patina Miller, Pippin.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Courtney B. Vance, Lucky Guy.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Judith Light, The Assembled Parties.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gabriel Ebert, Matilda the Musical.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrea Martin, Pippin.
Best Direction of a Play: Pam MacKinnon, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Best Direction of a Musical: Diane Paulus, Pippin
Best Choreography: Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots
Best Orchestrations: Stephen Oremus, Kinky Boots
Best Scenic Design of a Play: John Lee Beatty, The Nance
Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell, Matilda the Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play: Ann Roth, The Nance
Best Costume Design of a Musical: William Ivey Long, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, Lucky Guy
Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hugh Vanstone, Matilda the Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play: Leon Rothenberg, The Nance
Best Sound Design of a Musical: John Shivers, Kinky Boots
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Bernard Gersten, Paul Libin, Ming Cho Lee
Regional Theatre Award: Huntington Theatre Company
Isabelle Stevenson Award: Larry Kramer