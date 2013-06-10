مسرحية Kinky Boots تحصد حصة الأسد في حفل "طوني"

حصلت مسرحية Kinky Boots على حصة الأسد في حفل توزيع جوائز "طوني" المسرحيّة، حيث فازت بستّ جوائز.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكيّة أنّ مسرحية "Kinky Boots" فازت بـ6 جوائز، بينها "أفضل مسرحيّة موسيقيّة للموسم"، وأفضل "ممثل رئيسيّ في مسرحيّة موسيقيّة"، للممثل بيلي بورتر، في حفلة توزيع جوائز "طوني" السابعة والستين الذي أقيم الأحد في مطعم كورال بساحة "تايمز سكوير" في نيويورك.

وجاءت قائمة الفائزين كالتالي:

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre: Kinky Boots.

Best Revival of a Play: Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best Revival of a Musical: Pippin.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Tracy Letts, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best Performance by an Actress in Leading Role in a Play: Cicely Tyson, The Trip to Bountiful.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Billy Porter, Kinky Boots.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Patina Miller, Pippin.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Courtney B. Vance, Lucky Guy.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Judith Light, The Assembled Parties.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gabriel Ebert, Matilda the Musical.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Andrea Martin, Pippin.

Best Direction of a Play: Pam MacKinnon, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Best Direction of a Musical: Diane Paulus, Pippin

Best Choreography: Jerry Mitchell, Kinky Boots

Best Orchestrations: Stephen Oremus, Kinky Boots

Best Scenic Design of a Play: John Lee Beatty, The Nance

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: Rob Howell, Matilda the Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play: Ann Roth, The Nance

Best Costume Design of a Musical: William Ivey Long, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Best Lighting Design of a Play: Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, Lucky Guy

Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Hugh Vanstone, Matilda the Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play: Leon Rothenberg, The Nance

Best Sound Design of a Musical: John Shivers, Kinky Boots

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre: Bernard Gersten, Paul Libin, Ming Cho Lee

Regional Theatre Award: Huntington Theatre Company

Isabelle Stevenson Award: Larry Kramer