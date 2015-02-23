إنطلاق الدورة الـ 87 لحفل الأوسكار.. وهذه قائمة الترشيحات

إنطلقت مساء الأحد في 22 شباط فعاليات الدورة الـ 87 لحفل توزيع جوائز الـ Oscar السنوي، الذي يقام على مسرح Dolby في ولاية أنجلوس الأمريكية.

هذا الحفل الذي يقدمه هذا العام الممثل Neil Patrick Harris للمرة الأولى، سيحضره نخبة من أهم وألمع نجوم هوليوود، ومن المتوقع أن تقدم خلاله النجمة Lady Gaga آخر وأحدث أغنياتها.

هذه قائمة المرشحين لنيل جوائز الـ Oscar، وسنقدم إليكم لائحة الفائزين فور إنتهاء الحفل:



أفضل فيلم

American Sniper

Birdman

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Imitation Game

Selma

The Theory of Everything

Whiplash



أفضل ممثل في دور بطولة

Steve Carell عن فيلم Fox catcher

Bradley Cooper عن فيلم American Sniper

Benedict Cumberbatch عن فيلم The Imitation Game

Michael Keaton عن فيلم Birdman

Eddie Redmayne عن فيلم The Theory of Everything



أفضل ممثلة في دور بطولة

Marion Cotillard عن فيلم Two Days One Night

Felicity Jones عن فيلم The Theory of Everything

Julianne Moore عن فيلم Still Alice

Rosamund Pike عن فيلم Gone Girl

Reese Witherspoon عن فيلم Wild



أفضل ممثل في دور مساعد

Robert Duvall عن فيلم The Judge

Ethan Hawke عن فيلم Boyhood

Edward Norton عن فيلم Birdman

Mark Ruffalo عن فيلم Foxcatcher

J.k Simmons عن فيلم Whiplash



أفضل ممثلة في دور مساعد

Patricia Arquette عن فيلم Boyhood

Laura Dern عن فيلم Wild

Emma Stone عن فيلم Birdman

Keira Knightley عن فيلم The Imitation Game

Meryl Streep عن فيلم Into the Woods



أفضل مخرج

Alejandro Gonzalez عن فيلم Birdman

Richard Linklater عن فيلم Boyhood

Bennett Miller عن فيلم Foxcatcher

Wes Anderson عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel

Morten Tyldum عن فيلم The Imitation Game



أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة طويل

Big Hero 6

The Boxtrolls

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Song of the Sea

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya



أفضل تصوير سينمائي

Emmanuel Obaseki عن فيلم Birdman

Robert Yeoman عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel

Lukasz Zal عن فيلم Ida

Dick Pope عن فيلم Turner

Roger Deakins عن فيلم Unbroken



أفضل تصميم ملابس

Milena Canonero عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel

Mark Bridges عن فيلم Inherent Vice

Colleen Atwood عن فيلم Into the Woods

Jacqueline Durran عن فيلم Turner



أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل

Citizenfour

Last Days in Vietnam

Virunga

The Salt of the Earth

Finding Vivian Maier



أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير

Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1

Joanna

Our Curse

The Reaper

White Earth



أفضل مونتاج

Joel Cox & Gary Roach عن فيلم American Sniper

Sandra Adair عن فيلم Boyhood

Barney Pilling عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel

William Goldenberg عن فيلم The Imitation Game

Tom Cross عن فيلم Tom Cross



أفضل فيلم أجنبي

Ida

Leviathan

Tangerines

Wild Tales

Timbuktu



أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر

Bill Corso & Dennis Liddiard عن فيلم Foxcatcher

Frances Hannon & Mark Coulier عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel

Elizabeth Yanni Giorgio & David White عن فيلم Guardians of the Galaxy



أفضل موسيقى تصويرية

Alexandre Desplat عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel

Alexandre Desplat عن فيلم The Imitation Game

Hans Zimmer عن فيلم Interstellar

Gary sprinkle عن فيلم Mr Turner

Johan Johansson عن فيلم The Theory of Everything



أفضل أغنية

Everything Is Awesome عن فيلم The LEGO Movie

Glory عن فيلم Selma

Grateful فيلم Beyond the lights

I'm Not Gonna Miss You عن فيلم Glenn Campbell: I'll Be Me

Lost Stars عن فيلم Begin Again



أفضل سيناريو مقتبس

Graham Moore عن فيلم The Imitation Game

Damien Hazal عن فيلم Whiplash

Anthony McCarten عن فيلم The Theory of Everything

Jason Hull عن فيلم American Sniper

Paul Thomas Anderson عن فيلم Inherent Vice



أفضل مؤثرات بصرية

فيلم Interstellar

فيلم Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

فيلم Guardians of the Galaxy

فيلم Captain America: Winter Soldier

فيلم X-Men: Days of Future Past



أفضل مونتاج صوت ومؤثرات صوتية

Interstellar

Unbroke

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

American Sniper

Birdman



أفضل مكساج

Mark Weingarten, Interstellar

Curley & Whiplash

Unbroken

American Sniper

Birdman



أفضل إنتاج

Into the Woods

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Interstellar

The Imitation Game

Turner



أفضل فيلم قصير واقعي

Boogaloo and Graham

Aya

Butterlamp

Parvenah

The Phone Call



أفضل فيلم قصير رسوم متحركة

Feast

The Bigger Picture

A Single Life

The Dam Keeper

Me and My Moulton