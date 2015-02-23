إنطلاق الدورة الـ 87 لحفل الأوسكار.. وهذه قائمة الترشيحات
الأحد 22-02-2015 23:48
إنطلقت مساء الأحد في 22 شباط فعاليات الدورة الـ 87 لحفل توزيع جوائز الـ Oscar السنوي، الذي يقام على مسرح Dolby في ولاية أنجلوس الأمريكية.
هذا الحفل الذي يقدمه هذا العام الممثل Neil Patrick Harris للمرة الأولى، سيحضره نخبة من أهم وألمع نجوم هوليوود، ومن المتوقع أن تقدم خلاله النجمة Lady Gaga آخر وأحدث أغنياتها.
هذه قائمة المرشحين لنيل جوائز الـ Oscar، وسنقدم إليكم لائحة الفائزين فور إنتهاء الحفل:
أفضل فيلم
American Sniper
Birdman
Boyhood
The Grand Budapest Hotel
The Imitation Game
Selma
The Theory of Everything
Whiplash
أفضل ممثل في دور بطولة
Steve Carell عن فيلم Fox catcher
Bradley Cooper عن فيلم American Sniper
Benedict Cumberbatch عن فيلم The Imitation Game
Michael Keaton عن فيلم Birdman
Eddie Redmayne عن فيلم The Theory of Everything
أفضل ممثلة في دور بطولة
Marion Cotillard عن فيلم Two Days One Night
Felicity Jones عن فيلم The Theory of Everything
Julianne Moore عن فيلم Still Alice
Rosamund Pike عن فيلم Gone Girl
Reese Witherspoon عن فيلم Wild
أفضل ممثل في دور مساعد
Robert Duvall عن فيلم The Judge
Ethan Hawke عن فيلم Boyhood
Edward Norton عن فيلم Birdman
Mark Ruffalo عن فيلم Foxcatcher
J.k Simmons عن فيلم Whiplash
أفضل ممثلة في دور مساعد
Patricia Arquette عن فيلم Boyhood
Laura Dern عن فيلم Wild
Emma Stone عن فيلم Birdman
Keira Knightley عن فيلم The Imitation Game
Meryl Streep عن فيلم Into the Woods
أفضل مخرج
Alejandro Gonzalez عن فيلم Birdman
Richard Linklater عن فيلم Boyhood
Bennett Miller عن فيلم Foxcatcher
Wes Anderson عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel
Morten Tyldum عن فيلم The Imitation Game
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة طويل
Big Hero 6
The Boxtrolls
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Song of the Sea
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
Emmanuel Obaseki عن فيلم Birdman
Robert Yeoman عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel
Lukasz Zal عن فيلم Ida
Dick Pope عن فيلم Turner
Roger Deakins عن فيلم Unbroken
أفضل تصميم ملابس
Milena Canonero عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel
Mark Bridges عن فيلم Inherent Vice
Colleen Atwood عن فيلم Into the Woods
Jacqueline Durran عن فيلم Turner
أفضل فيلم وثائقي طويل
Citizenfour
Last Days in Vietnam
Virunga
The Salt of the Earth
Finding Vivian Maier
أفضل فيلم وثائقي قصير
Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1
Joanna
Our Curse
The Reaper
White Earth
أفضل مونتاج
Joel Cox & Gary Roach عن فيلم American Sniper
Sandra Adair عن فيلم Boyhood
Barney Pilling عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel
William Goldenberg عن فيلم The Imitation Game
Tom Cross عن فيلم Tom Cross
أفضل فيلم أجنبي
Ida
Leviathan
Tangerines
Wild Tales
Timbuktu
أفضل مكياج وتصفيف شعر
Bill Corso & Dennis Liddiard عن فيلم Foxcatcher
Frances Hannon & Mark Coulier عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel
Elizabeth Yanni Giorgio & David White عن فيلم Guardians of the Galaxy
أفضل موسيقى تصويرية
Alexandre Desplat عن فيلم The Grand Budapest Hotel
Alexandre Desplat عن فيلم The Imitation Game
Hans Zimmer عن فيلم Interstellar
Gary sprinkle عن فيلم Mr Turner
Johan Johansson عن فيلم The Theory of Everything
أفضل أغنية
Everything Is Awesome عن فيلم The LEGO Movie
Glory عن فيلم Selma
Grateful فيلم Beyond the lights
I'm Not Gonna Miss You عن فيلم Glenn Campbell: I'll Be Me
Lost Stars عن فيلم Begin Again
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس
Graham Moore عن فيلم The Imitation Game
Damien Hazal عن فيلم Whiplash
Anthony McCarten عن فيلم The Theory of Everything
Jason Hull عن فيلم American Sniper
Paul Thomas Anderson عن فيلم Inherent Vice
أفضل مؤثرات بصرية
فيلم Interstellar
فيلم Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
فيلم Guardians of the Galaxy
فيلم Captain America: Winter Soldier
فيلم X-Men: Days of Future Past
أفضل مونتاج صوت ومؤثرات صوتية
Interstellar
Unbroke
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
American Sniper
Birdman
أفضل مكساج
Mark Weingarten, Interstellar
Curley & Whiplash
Unbroken
American Sniper
Birdman
أفضل إنتاج
Into the Woods
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Interstellar
The Imitation Game
Turner
أفضل فيلم قصير واقعي
Boogaloo and Graham
Aya
Butterlamp
Parvenah
The Phone Call
أفضل فيلم قصير رسوم متحركة
Feast
The Bigger Picture
A Single Life
The Dam Keeper
Me and My Moulton
