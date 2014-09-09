EastEnders الفائز الأكبر في حفل "2014 TV Choice Awards"

الثلاثاء 09-09-2014 15:33
أقيم مساء أمس الإثنين حفل توزيع جوائز "2014 TV Choice Awards" في فندق "Park Lane Hilton" في لندن .
واستطاع مسلسل " EastEnders" أن يحصد العدد الأكبر من الجوائز خلال الحفل، ففاز بجائزة " Best Soap" عن أفضل Soap Series، أي أفضل عمل "درامي بقصص وشخصيات متعدّدة"، إضافة إلى جائزتي " Best Soap Actor & Actress" للممثلين Danny Dyer و Lindsey Coulso.
وحصل مسلسل " Happy Valley" على جائزة أفضل مسلسل درامي جديد، فيما حصلت نجمة المسلسل Sarah Lancashire على جائزة أفضل ممثلة.
وكانت جائزة أفضل مسلسل درامي من نصيب " Sherlock"، إضافة الى حصول نجم المسلسل Benedict Cumberbatch على جائزة أفضل ممثل.
وهذه لائحة مفصّلة بأسماء الفائزين في الحفل:
Best Soap - EastEnders
Best New Drama - Happy Valley
Best Drama Series - Sherlock
Special Contribution to Television - EastEnders
Special Contribution to Television - Ant and Dec
Best Actor - Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Best Actress - Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley
Best Comedy - Benidorm
Best Reality Show - I'm A Celebrity...Get Me out of Here!
Best Talent Show - Britain's Got Talent
Best Entertainment Show - Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
Best Factual Entertainment and Lifestyle Show - Educating Yorkshire
Best Daytime Show - The Jeremy Kyle Show
Best Food Show - Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking
Best International Show - Game of Thrones
Best Soap Actor - Danny Dyer, EastEnders
Best Soap Newcomer - Kirsty-Leigh Porter, Hollyoaks
Best Soap Actress - Lindsey Coulson, EastEnders
Best Soap Storyline - Hayley's Cancer, Coronation Street