EastEnders الفائز الأكبر في حفل "2014 TV Choice Awards"

أقيم مساء أمس الإثنين حفل توزيع جوائز "2014 TV Choice Awards" في فندق "Park Lane Hilton" في لندن .

واستطاع مسلسل " EastEnders" أن يحصد العدد الأكبر من الجوائز خلال الحفل، ففاز بجائزة " Best Soap" عن أفضل Soap Series، أي أفضل عمل "درامي بقصص وشخصيات متعدّدة"، إضافة إلى جائزتي " Best Soap Actor & Actress" للممثلين Danny Dyer و Lindsey Coulso.

وحصل مسلسل " Happy Valley" على جائزة أفضل مسلسل درامي جديد، فيما حصلت نجمة المسلسل Sarah Lancashire على جائزة أفضل ممثلة.

وكانت جائزة أفضل مسلسل درامي من نصيب " Sherlock"، إضافة الى حصول نجم المسلسل Benedict Cumberbatch على جائزة أفضل ممثل.

وهذه لائحة مفصّلة بأسماء الفائزين في الحفل:

Best Soap - EastEnders

Best New Drama - Happy Valley

Best Drama Series - Sherlock

Special Contribution to Television - EastEnders

Special Contribution to Television - Ant and Dec

Best Actor - Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Best Actress - Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Best Comedy - Benidorm

Best Reality Show - I'm A Celebrity...Get Me out of Here!

Best Talent Show - Britain's Got Talent

Best Entertainment Show - Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Best Factual Entertainment and Lifestyle Show - Educating Yorkshire

Best Daytime Show - The Jeremy Kyle Show

Best Food Show - Gordon Ramsay's Home Cooking

Best International Show - Game of Thrones

Best Soap Actor - Danny Dyer, EastEnders

Best Soap Newcomer - Kirsty-Leigh Porter, Hollyoaks

Best Soap Actress - Lindsey Coulson, EastEnders

Best Soap Storyline - Hayley's Cancer, Coronation Street