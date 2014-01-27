من هم الفائزون بجوائز Grammy لعام 2014؟

احتفل العالم بفعاليات الدورة الـ56 لجوائزGrammy، التي تمّ الاحتفال بتوزيع جوائزها في لوس أنجلوس، بحضور عدد كبير من نجوم العالم ونجماته.

وقد أحيا الحفل العديد من النجوم، مثل: Taylor Swift وMadonna وKaty Perry، إضافة إلىBeyoncé وزوجها Jay Z، الذي حصل على جائزة أفضل مغني "راب" وأهداها بدوره إلى ابنته Blue Ivy.

وقد كان الفائزان الأكبران في هذا الحفل الثنائيّ Macklemore وRyan Lewis اللذين حصلا على 4 جوائز Grammy.

أمّا اللافت خلال الحفل فكان حصول النجمة Kacey Musgraves على جائزة Country Album of the year، بعد أن كانت Taylor هي المرشحة الأولى لهذه الجائزة.

وكما جرت العادة، فإنّ Justin Timberlake لا يرضى بجائزة واحدة، إذ حصل على جائزتين، إحداهما عن أفضل أغنية "R&B"، في حين شعرت Adele بالحزن، لأنّ المرض منعها من الحضور وتسلّم جوائزها خلال الحفل.

وهذه لائحة مفصلة بجوائز Grammy لعام 2014:

Record of the year

"Get Lucky" -- Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

Album of the year

"Random Access Memories" -- Daft Punk

Song of the year

"Royals" -- Lorde

Best new artist

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Best pop solo performance

Lorde -- "Royals"

Best pop duo/group performance

Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers -- "Get Lucky"

Best pop instrumental album

Herb Alpert -- "Steppin' Out"

Best pop vocal album

Bruno Mars -- "Unorthodox Jukebox" --

Best dance recording

"Clarity" -- Zedd featuring Foxes

Best dance/electronica album

"Random Access Memories" -- Daft Punk

Best traditional pop vocal album

"To Be Loved" -- Michael Bublé

Best rock performance

Imagine Dragons -- "Radioactive"

Best metal performances

Black Sabbath -- "God is Dead

Best rock song

"Cut Me Some Slack" -- Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, Pat Smear

Best rock album

Led Zeppelin -- "Celebration Day"

Best alternative music album

Vampire Weekend -- "Modern Vampires of the City"

Best R&B performance

Snarky Puppy with Lala Hathaway -- "Something"

Best traditional R&B performance

Gary Clark Jr. -- "Please Come Home"

Best R&B song

"Pusher Love Girl" -- Justin Timberlake

Best urban contemporary album

Rihanna -- "Unapologetic"

Best R&B album

Alicia Keys -- "Girl on Fire"

Best rap performance

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz -- "Thrift Shop"

Best rap/sung collaboration

Jay Z featuring Justin Timberlake -- "Holy Grail"

Best rap song

"Thrift Shop" -- Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Best rap album

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis -- "The Heist"

Best country solo performance

Darius Rucker -- "Wagon Wheel"

Best country duo/group performance

The Civil Wars -- "From This Valley"

Best country song

"Merry Go 'Round" -- Kacey Musgraves

Best country album

Kacey Musgraves -- "Same Trailer Different Park"

Best Latin pop album

Draco Rosa -- "Vida"

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

La Santa Cecilia -- "Treinta Dias"

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Pharrell Williams

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

"Sound City: Real to Reel"

Best score soundtrack for visual media

"Skyfall"

Best song written for visual media

Adele -- "Skyfall" -- "Skyfall"

Best music video

Justin Timberlake featuring Jay Z -- "Suit & Tie"

Best music film

Paul McCartney -- "Live Kisses

لمشاهدة أجمل صور مشاهير العالم زوروا أنستغرام سيدتي

"