نشرة الموضة: مشاهدات "سيدتي نت" من أسبوع نيويورك للموضة

الإثنين 09-09-2013 16:03

الرياض - خلود أحمد

كان اليومان الثالث والرابع من أيام أسبوع الموضة النيويوركيّ حافلين بأجمل عروض الأزياء إذ عرضت فيهما أجمل المجموعات لموسم ربيع وصيف 2014 لمصممين شهيرين مثل : Monique Lhuillier, Victoria Beckham, Alexander Wang, Zac Posen وغيرهم .
تحرص سيدتي نت على متابعة العروض أولاً بأول على الشبكات الإجتماعيّة مثل : Twitter و Instagram .شاهدي ما شاركنا به متابعاتنا في اليومين الماضيين ولا تترددي في الإنضمام إلينا على هاشتاغ #سيدتي_نت وحسابات الشبكات الإجتماعيّة .
Twitter @sayidatyazya
Instagram @Sayidatynet

