نشرة الموضة: مشاهدات سيدتي نت من أسبوع نيويورك للموضة

السبت 07-09-2013 16:24

  • View the full image1378551741_1378551209306811700.jpg

    نشرة الموضة: مشاهدات سيدتي نت من أسبوع نيويورك للموضة

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552479346837400.jpg

    صورة المصمم Tadashi shiji مع القطعة المفضلة لديه من مجموعة SS14 التي عرضت في أسبوع الموضة

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552479346837500.jpg

    صولانج نولز و جيسيكا البا في حفل إطلاق مجموعة 3.1Phillip Lim لمحلات Target

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552681126842400.jpg

    مجموعة صيفية رائعة قدمتها المصممة kate spade في أسبوع الموضة .

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552693006842900.jpg

    مجموعة عصرية من المصمم Nicholas k

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552030616830600.jpg

    اوليفيا باليرمو كان من الحضور في عرض BCBG MAX AZRIA في نيويورك

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552381736836200.jpg

    تصاميم عصريّة من BCBGMaxAzria

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552717416845200.jpg

    هل تعجبك تصاميم Phillip Lim ؟؟ إذا ما رأيك بتصاميمه الخاصه بمحلات Target.jpg

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552704916844200.jpg

    مكياج ذهبي لمّاع من Lancome اعتمده المصمم Jason Wu لعارضاته خلال أسبوع الموضة نيويورك

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552369926835700.jpg

    تصاميم رائعة من Kate Spade .. لصيف ٢٠١٤

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552623486840300.png

    كانت العارضة karlie kloss متألقة البارحة في عرض Jason Wu في أسبوع الموضة نيويورك

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552666396841900.jpg

    مجموعة رائعة قدمها Jason Wu في أسبوع الموضة

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552652916840800.jpg

    ما رأيك بالتصميم المميّز في فن الأظافر الذي اختارته المصممة Kate Spade لعارضاتها في أسبوع الموضة نيويورك

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552448196836900.png

    حضرت النجمة صولانج نولز عرض Noon By Noor للمصممتين نور آل خليفة و هيا آل خليفة في أسبوع الموضة نيويورك

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552842966852000.jpg

    لاعبة التنس الشهيرة Maria Sharapova شاركت محبيها باللوك الذي ستحضر به عرض Jason Wu في أسبوع الموضة

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552165886832700.png

    بدأت التحضيرات لعرض Tadashi Shoji خلف الكواليس في الصورة يظهر مكياج العارضات بالتعاون مع خبراء MAC

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552479346837600.jpg

    عرض مميز من المصمم Tadashi Shoji لصيف ٢٠١٤.

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552592556839600.jpg

    قدمت دار Noon By Noor للمصممتين الشيخة نور آل خليفة والشيخة هيا آل خليفة, مجموعة أزياء انثوية أنيقة في أسبوع الموضة.

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552357126835000.jpg

    تصاميم Marissa Webb في أسبوع الموضة NYFW عصرية شبابية بقصّات أنيقة .. ما رأيك ؟

  • View the full image1378551741_1378552006066828800.jpg

    الإستعادات الجارية خلف الكواليس لأول عروض Desigual في أسبوع الموضة نيويورك

الرياض - خلود أحمد

تحرص سيدتي نت على متابعة أحداث أسبوع الموضة في نيويورك على الشبكات الإجتماعيّة مثل : Twitter و Instagram , بما في ذلك متابعة ما يعرضه المصممين على منصات العروض وحضور العرض من النجمات مع صور خاصة لما يحدث خلف الكواليس .
شاهدي ما شاركنا به متابعاتنا ولا تترددي في الإنضمام إلينا على هاشتاق #سيدتي_نت وحسابات الشبكات الإجتماعيّة .
Twitter @sayidatyazya
Instagram @Sayidatynet

