مسلسل PLL يهيمن على جوائز Teen Choice

احتشدت مجموعة من النجوم اليافعين في حفلة Teen Choice Awards التي أقيمت، يوم أمس، الأحد على مدرج "جيبسون" في لوس أنجلوس، والتي تضمّنت العديد من العروض المبهرة، منها عرض Demi lovato وفرقة One Direction وSelena Gomez وغيرهم.
أمّا أكبر الفائزين في الحفلة فهو فرقة One Direction التي حصدت 4 جوائز، وSelena Gomez التي حصدت 3 جوائز. وأمّا الرابح الأكبر فهو طاقم مسلسل "PLL"Pretty Little Liars الذي حصد 7 جوائز، منها جائزة أفضل مسلسل دراميّ.
ومن أبرز الأحداث خلال الحفلة صعود الممثلة Lea Michele إلى خشبة المسرح لاستلام جائزة أفضل ممثلة كوميديّة في التلفزيون، حيث ألقت خطاباً مؤثراً مخصّصاً لحبيبها الراحل Cory Monteith نجم مسلسل glee.
وقائمة الفائزين الكاملة في الفئات الثلاث هي كالتالي:
فئة الأفلام
Ultimate Choice: Ashton Kutcher
Choice Movie, Drama: The Perks of Being A Wallflower
Choice Movie, Comedy: Pitch Perfect
Choice Movie Actor, Comedy: Skylar Astin, Pitch Perfect
Choice Movie Actress, Comedy: Rebel Wilson, Pitch Perfect
Choice Movie Actor, Drama: Logan Lerman,
The Perks of Being A Wallflower
Choice Summer Movie Star, Female: Sandra Bullock, The Heat
Choice Movie Villian: Adam DeVine, Pitch Perfect
Choice Movie Chemistry: Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, The Heat
فئة الموسيقى
Choice Summer Music Star, Female: Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Song: Miley Cyrus/We Can't Stop
Choice Breakout Group: Emblem 3
Choice Breakout Artist: Ed Sheeran
Choice Female Artist: Demi Lovato
Choice Single by a Female Artist: Demi Lovato/Heart Attack
Choice Rock Group: Paramore
Choice Summer Music Star: Bruno Mars
Choice R&B Artist: Bruno Mars
Choice Music Group: One Direction
Choice Music Tour: One Direction
Choice Single by a group: One Direction/Live While We're Young
Choice Love Song: One Direction/Little Things
Choice Breakup Song: Selena Gomez/Come and Get It
فئة التلفزيون
Choice TV Show, Drama: Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Show, Comedy: Glee
Choice Summer TV Show: Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Actor, Sci-fi/Fantasy: Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries
Choice TV Actress, Sci-fi/Fantasy: Nina Dobrev, Vampire Diaries
Choice TV Actor, Drama: Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Actress, Drama: TroianBellisario, Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Actor, Action: LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles
Choice TV Personality, Female: Demi Lovato
Choice TV Female Scene Stealer: Miley Cyrus,Two and a Half Men
Choice TV Male Scene Stealer: Chord Overstreet, Glee
Choice TV Actress, Comedy: Lea Michelle, Glee
Choice TV Actor, Comedy: Jim Parsons, Big Bang Theory
Choice Summer TV Star Male: Keegan Allen, Pretty Little Liars
Choice Summer TV Star Female: Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Villain: Janel Parish, Pretty Little Liars
Choice TV Breakout Show: The Fosters
Choice TV Breakout Star: Blake Jenner, Glee
وغيرها
Choice Female Hottie: Selena Gomez
Choice Female Athlete: Gabby Douglas
Choice Comedian:
Choice Web Star:
Acuvue Inspire Award: Nick Jonas
Candie's Fashion Trendsetter Award: Miley Cyrus