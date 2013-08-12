مسلسل PLL يهيمن على جوائز Teen Choice

احتشدت مجموعة من النجوم اليافعين في حفلة Teen Choice Awards التي أقيمت، يوم أمس، الأحد على مدرج "جيبسون" في لوس أنجلوس، والتي تضمّنت العديد من العروض المبهرة، منها عرض Demi lovato وفرقة One Direction وSelena Gomez وغيرهم.

أمّا أكبر الفائزين في الحفلة فهو فرقة One Direction التي حصدت 4 جوائز، وSelena Gomez التي حصدت 3 جوائز. وأمّا الرابح الأكبر فهو طاقم مسلسل "PLL"Pretty Little Liars الذي حصد 7 جوائز، منها جائزة أفضل مسلسل دراميّ.

ومن أبرز الأحداث خلال الحفلة صعود الممثلة Lea Michele إلى خشبة المسرح لاستلام جائزة أفضل ممثلة كوميديّة في التلفزيون، حيث ألقت خطاباً مؤثراً مخصّصاً لحبيبها الراحل Cory Monteith نجم مسلسل glee.

وقائمة الفائزين الكاملة في الفئات الثلاث هي كالتالي:

فئة الأفلام



Ultimate Choice: Ashton Kutcher

Choice Movie, Drama: The Perks of Being A Wallflower

Choice Movie, Comedy: Pitch Perfect

Choice Movie Actor, Comedy: Skylar Astin, Pitch Perfect

Choice Movie Actress, Comedy: Rebel Wilson, Pitch Perfect

Choice Movie Actor, Drama: Logan Lerman,

The Perks of Being A Wallflower

Choice Summer Movie Star, Female: Sandra Bullock, The Heat

Choice Movie Villian: Adam DeVine, Pitch Perfect

Choice Movie Chemistry: Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy, The Heat

فئة الموسيقى



Choice Summer Music Star, Female: Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Song: Miley Cyrus/We Can't Stop

Choice Breakout Group: Emblem 3

Choice Breakout Artist: Ed Sheeran

Choice Female Artist: Demi Lovato

Choice Single by a Female Artist: Demi Lovato/Heart Attack

Choice Rock Group: Paramore

Choice Summer Music Star: Bruno Mars

Choice R&B Artist: Bruno Mars

Choice Music Group: One Direction

Choice Music Tour: One Direction

Choice Single by a group: One Direction/Live While We're Young

Choice Love Song: One Direction/Little Things

Choice Breakup Song: Selena Gomez/Come and Get It

فئة التلفزيون



Choice TV Show, Drama: Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Show, Comedy: Glee

Choice Summer TV Show: Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Actor, Sci-fi/Fantasy: Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Actress, Sci-fi/Fantasy: Nina Dobrev, Vampire Diaries

Choice TV Actor, Drama: Ian Harding, Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Actress, Drama: TroianBellisario, Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Actor, Action: LL Cool J, NCIS: Los Angeles

Choice TV Personality, Female: Demi Lovato

Choice TV Female Scene Stealer: Miley Cyrus,Two and a Half Men

Choice TV Male Scene Stealer: Chord Overstreet, Glee

Choice TV Actress, Comedy: Lea Michelle, Glee

Choice TV Actor, Comedy: Jim Parsons, Big Bang Theory

Choice Summer TV Star Male: Keegan Allen, Pretty Little Liars

Choice Summer TV Star Female: Lucy Hale, Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Villain: Janel Parish, Pretty Little Liars

Choice TV Breakout Show: The Fosters

Choice TV Breakout Star: Blake Jenner, Glee

وغيرها



Choice Female Hottie: Selena Gomez

Choice Female Athlete: Gabby Douglas

Choice Comedian:

Choice Web Star:

Acuvue Inspire Award: Nick Jonas

Candie's Fashion Trendsetter Award: Miley Cyrus