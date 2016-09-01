تغريدة - جماهير أندرلخت عن رحيل تريزيجيه من ' لماذا ' إلى ' سينضج ويتوهج '

أعلن نادي اندرلخت رحيل محمود حسن "تريزيجيه" إلى نادي موسكرون على سبيل الإعارة لمدة موسم.

ويستعرض FilGoal.com آراء جمهور أندرلخت عن قرار رحيل تريزيجيه عن صفوف الفريق.

"لماذا؟ لماذا؟ هو أفضل كثيرا من كونتي ودييجو كابل الذي رأيناه.. كان يمكن أن يكون بديلا رائعا، أتمنى له النجاح مع موسكرون وأنا مقتنع بحدوث ذلك الأمر وسوف يبدأ معنا العام المقبل".

Why? Why? He's much better than conté and then the capel that we have already seen. If supersub, if he had nice things to show for it. I hope he succeeds in Mouscron (I am convinced of this) and he starts next year

"لقد رأيته يفعل بعض الأشياء في التدريبات كابل والأصدقاء يحلمون بها، أتمنى عودته سريعا، سنفقتدك يا تريزيجيه".

Sin sin've seen him in training do things Capel and friends dream of. Hope he comes back soon .... We will miss you Trezeguet

"تريزيجيه لديه مستقبل ولكن الدوري ليس كاف حاليا له ومباراة في الكأس ضد فريق من الدرجة الثالثة لن تعني شيئا، موسم له في موسكرون سيعطيه المزيد من الفرص وسينضج".

Trezeguet has potential but know the league is still not enough to some covering and a bekermatch against a third-grader he has nothing! A season at mouscron him will give a lot more opportunities, grown-up, and he will make every match more his sweater to wet

"في موسكرون هو سيلعب بكل تأكيد وإذا كان جيدا حقا سنرى ذلك".

In Mouscron He plays for sure and if he's really good, we will see it...

"تريزيجيه اختيار مميز لإثبات أن المستقبل له، أؤمن بإمكانياتك".

@Trezeguet Excellent option to demonstrate that the future has you could become a mauve holder. I believe in your qualities

"تريزيجيه سيكون ثنائي رائع مع البرتغالي مامادو بيليه، سيتألقان".

Mahmoud Trezeguet hell a Duet with the Portuguese Mamadu Pele there would be fire!